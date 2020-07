Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Private Condo close to awesome school - Property Id: 305305



Next door to Forest Park elementary. Close to dumbarton bridge(84) and 880. Calm and quiet surroundings of Ardenwood historic farm. Great for families. Biking distance to Tesla offices and Facebook offices in Ardenwood. Close to shopping and transportation.

Onsite Swimming pool, with proximity to tennis courts, baseball and cricket fields.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5877459)