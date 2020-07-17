48970 Lady Fern Common

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This pleasant 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the East Industrial neighborhood in Fremont. This property will be rented unfurnished.



This home has all the modern conveniences you need to live in comfort. The furnished, bright, and airy interior has carpeted/hardwood flooring, chic recessed/suspended lighting, many windows, and a high vaulted ceiling. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and fine cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances are already prepared to assist your kitchen chores and include the refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave. Vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, and enclosed shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer, never to worry about laundry again. It has central air conditioning, central heating, gas heating, and double pane/storm windows for climate control. No to pets but still negotiable. The exterior also has a patio. And a room in first floor by the garage that can be used as storage or gym room.



It comes with a 2 parking spots attached garage. Lucky renters can enjoy the awesome community amenities that include the Fitness Center, playground, and clubhouse.



Tenant pays for water (Alameda County Water District); trash (Republic Services); sewage (Alameda County Water District); electricity (Pacific Gas & Electric); gas (Pacific Gas & Electric); cable (any provider); and internet (any provider). HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Plomosa Park, Dixon Landing Park, and Sunnyhills Park.



No Pets Allowed



