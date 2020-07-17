All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

48970 Lady Fern Common

48970 Lady Fern Common · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48970 Lady Fern Common, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

This pleasant 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the East Industrial neighborhood in Fremont. This property will be rented unfurnished.

This home has all the modern conveniences you need to live in comfort. The furnished, bright, and airy interior has carpeted/hardwood flooring, chic recessed/suspended lighting, many windows, and a high vaulted ceiling. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and fine cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances are already prepared to assist your kitchen chores and include the refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave. Vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, and enclosed shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer, never to worry about laundry again. It has central air conditioning, central heating, gas heating, and double pane/storm windows for climate control. No to pets but still negotiable. The exterior also has a patio. And a room in first floor by the garage that can be used as storage or gym room.

It comes with a 2 parking spots attached garage. Lucky renters can enjoy the awesome community amenities that include the Fitness Center, playground, and clubhouse.

Tenant pays for water (Alameda County Water District); trash (Republic Services); sewage (Alameda County Water District); electricity (Pacific Gas & Electric); gas (Pacific Gas & Electric); cable (any provider); and internet (any provider). HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Plomosa Park, Dixon Landing Park, and Sunnyhills Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48970 Lady Fern Common have any available units?
48970 Lady Fern Common has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 48970 Lady Fern Common have?
Some of 48970 Lady Fern Common's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48970 Lady Fern Common currently offering any rent specials?
48970 Lady Fern Common is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48970 Lady Fern Common pet-friendly?
Yes, 48970 Lady Fern Common is pet friendly.
Does 48970 Lady Fern Common offer parking?
Yes, 48970 Lady Fern Common offers parking.
Does 48970 Lady Fern Common have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48970 Lady Fern Common offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48970 Lady Fern Common have a pool?
No, 48970 Lady Fern Common does not have a pool.
Does 48970 Lady Fern Common have accessible units?
No, 48970 Lady Fern Common does not have accessible units.
Does 48970 Lady Fern Common have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48970 Lady Fern Common has units with dishwashers.
