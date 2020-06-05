All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

4537 Bianca Drive · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Cabrillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4537 Bianca Drive, Fremont, CA 94536
Cabrillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec482120c4b7042814b19aa Worry free living in Single Family Home at Fremont

3 Bed, 2 Bath, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, 2 Car Garage

Front lawn and backyard (monthly maintenance included in rent)

Brand new carpet all through the house and fresh pain inside and outside. Granite counter top.

Recently updated appliances

Washer Dryer in garage

Great location and Great schools!

Ready to move in

Ideal for family

Owner pays trash sewer, lawn and yard maintenance. Tenant pays for electricity, gas and water

(RLNE5800341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have any available units?
4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have?
Some of 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 pet-friendly?
No, 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does offer parking.
Does 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have a pool?
No, 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have a pool.
Does 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have accessible units?
No, 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Aya
45147 Lopes Road
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity