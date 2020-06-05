4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec482120c4b7042814b19aa Worry free living in Single Family Home at Fremont



3 Bed, 2 Bath, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, 2 Car Garage



Front lawn and backyard (monthly maintenance included in rent)



Brand new carpet all through the house and fresh pain inside and outside. Granite counter top.



Recently updated appliances



Washer Dryer in garage



Great location and Great schools!



Ready to move in



Ideal for family



Owner pays trash sewer, lawn and yard maintenance. Tenant pays for electricity, gas and water



(RLNE5800341)