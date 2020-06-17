39043 Walnut Ter

Amenities
$2,800/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1984
Sq Footage: 1,104 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Attached 1-Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $3,500
Pets Policy: No pets allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer In Unit
Property Type: Condo
DESCRIPTION
This beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom / 2-bathroom condo has approximately 1,104 sq. ft. End Unit! Shows like a model home. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, soft-close cherry wood cabinets. Unit features enclosed garage parking with plenty of extra room for sports toys, work bench or extra car. Property is close to Central Park and Lake Elizabeth. Central Fremont BART is just minutes away, schools and shopping are nearby, close to freeways and Dumbarton Bridge.
Features include
*Updated Kitchen w/Cortex counter tops and cherry cabinets
*Kitchen has: dishwasher, hood, refrigerator and stainless steel oven
*Carpet and Newly refinished hardwood floors
*Recessed Lights and Dual Pane Windows
*Detached, 1-car Garage:
*Covered patio.
LEASE TERMS
1 Year Lease, No Smoking, No Pets.
PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.