Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

39043 Walnut Ter

39043 Walnut Ter · (510) 792-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39043 Walnut Ter, Fremont, CA 94538
Cherry-Guardino

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2,800/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1984
Sq Footage: 1,104 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Attached 1-Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $3,500
Pets Policy: No pets allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer In Unit
Property Type: Condo

DESCRIPTION

This beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom / 2-bathroom condo has approximately 1,104 sq. ft. End Unit! Shows like a model home. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, soft-close cherry wood cabinets. Unit features enclosed garage parking with plenty of extra room for sports toys, work bench or extra car. Property is close to Central Park and Lake Elizabeth. Central Fremont BART is just minutes away, schools and shopping are nearby, close to freeways and Dumbarton Bridge.

Features include
*Updated Kitchen w/Cortex counter tops and cherry cabinets
*Kitchen has: dishwasher, hood, refrigerator and stainless steel oven
*Carpet and Newly refinished hardwood floors
*Recessed Lights and Dual Pane Windows
*Detached, 1-car Garage:
*Covered patio.

LEASE TERMS

1 Year Lease, No Smoking, No Pets.

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39043 Walnut Ter have any available units?
39043 Walnut Ter has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 39043 Walnut Ter have?
Some of 39043 Walnut Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39043 Walnut Ter currently offering any rent specials?
39043 Walnut Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39043 Walnut Ter pet-friendly?
No, 39043 Walnut Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 39043 Walnut Ter offer parking?
Yes, 39043 Walnut Ter does offer parking.
Does 39043 Walnut Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39043 Walnut Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39043 Walnut Ter have a pool?
No, 39043 Walnut Ter does not have a pool.
Does 39043 Walnut Ter have accessible units?
No, 39043 Walnut Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 39043 Walnut Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39043 Walnut Ter has units with dishwashers.
