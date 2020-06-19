38719 Greenwich Cir

Amenities
Attractive, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in the friendly Cherry-Guardino neighborhood in Fremont!
It comes with a 2-car attached garage (can be used as a playroom).
The bright and airy interior offers polished hardwood flooring and a wood-fired fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/stove.
Central air conditioning in the living room and central heating are also provided along with the in-unit washer and dryer in the garage. The exterior has a yard that the tenant must maintain. There is a shed in the back of the property that can be used by the renter as a storage area for free. Its walking short to the tennis court and BART station.
Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. No pets but negotiable ($200 pet deposit/pet). Smoking is not allowed, too. Perfect location and a perfect place to call home!
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fLR23WeK4Xj
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Shinn Historical Park, Fremont Central Park, and Always Dream PlayPark.
Bus lines:
625 Centerville JHS - Niles & El Portal - 0.2 mile
216 U.C. BART-Niles-Fremont BART-Ohlone Newark - 0.2 mile
217 Frmt BART - Mission - Milpitas Alder - 0.3 mile
232 Fremont BART-U.C. BART-Mission-Ohlone Newark - 0.3 mile
No Pets Allowed
