Fremont, CA
38719 Greenwich Cir
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:53 AM

38719 Greenwich Cir

38719 Greenwich Circle · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38719 Greenwich Circle, Fremont, CA 94536
Cherry-Guardino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Attractive, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in the friendly Cherry-Guardino neighborhood in Fremont!

It comes with a 2-car attached garage (can be used as a playroom).

The bright and airy interior offers polished hardwood flooring and a wood-fired fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/stove.
Central air conditioning in the living room and central heating are also provided along with the in-unit washer and dryer in the garage. The exterior has a yard that the tenant must maintain. There is a shed in the back of the property that can be used by the renter as a storage area for free. Its walking short to the tennis court and BART station.

Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. No pets but negotiable ($200 pet deposit/pet). Smoking is not allowed, too. Perfect location and a perfect place to call home!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fLR23WeK4Xj

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Shinn Historical Park, Fremont Central Park, and Always Dream PlayPark.

Bus lines:
625 Centerville JHS - Niles & El Portal - 0.2 mile
216 U.C. BART-Niles-Fremont BART-Ohlone Newark - 0.2 mile
217 Frmt BART - Mission - Milpitas Alder - 0.3 mile
232 Fremont BART-U.C. BART-Mission-Ohlone Newark - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38719 Greenwich Cir have any available units?
38719 Greenwich Cir has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 38719 Greenwich Cir have?
Some of 38719 Greenwich Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38719 Greenwich Cir currently offering any rent specials?
38719 Greenwich Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38719 Greenwich Cir pet-friendly?
No, 38719 Greenwich Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 38719 Greenwich Cir offer parking?
Yes, 38719 Greenwich Cir does offer parking.
Does 38719 Greenwich Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38719 Greenwich Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38719 Greenwich Cir have a pool?
No, 38719 Greenwich Cir does not have a pool.
Does 38719 Greenwich Cir have accessible units?
No, 38719 Greenwich Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 38719 Greenwich Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38719 Greenwich Cir has units with dishwashers.
