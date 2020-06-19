38719 Greenwich Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Attractive, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in the friendly Cherry-Guardino neighborhood in Fremont!



It comes with a 2-car attached garage (can be used as a playroom).



The bright and airy interior offers polished hardwood flooring and a wood-fired fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/stove.

Central air conditioning in the living room and central heating are also provided along with the in-unit washer and dryer in the garage. The exterior has a yard that the tenant must maintain. There is a shed in the back of the property that can be used by the renter as a storage area for free. Its walking short to the tennis court and BART station.



Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. No pets but negotiable ($200 pet deposit/pet). Smoking is not allowed, too. Perfect location and a perfect place to call home!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fLR23WeK4Xj



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Shinn Historical Park, Fremont Central Park, and Always Dream PlayPark.



Bus lines:

625 Centerville JHS - Niles & El Portal - 0.2 mile

216 U.C. BART-Niles-Fremont BART-Ohlone Newark - 0.2 mile

217 Frmt BART - Mission - Milpitas Alder - 0.3 mile

232 Fremont BART-U.C. BART-Mission-Ohlone Newark - 0.3 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726433)