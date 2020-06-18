All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:52 AM

36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

36470 Ames Terrace · (408) 899-8853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

36470 Ames Terrace, Fremont, CA 94536
Niles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e84923b05e7f42810a0ff29 The HOA dues are paid monthly by owner which entitles tenant to access the Trees Association amenities, including swimming pool. New upgrades to this beautiful condominium in the Trees (Niles/Rancho Arroyo area of Fremont) include new flooring throughout the house. The condo also has a two car garage, and all major appliances are included.

More details and aspects of this rental will be made available when appointments to view the property are set up between owner/landlord and the prospective tenant. Serious offers only. This is a great price for this property and location.

Thank you!

$2800 a month for 12 months (annual contract) with a security deposit ($2800) required upon entry.

HOA dues will be paid monthly by owner.

(RLNE5685449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have any available units?
36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 currently offering any rent specials?
36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 pet-friendly?
No, 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 offer parking?
Yes, 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does offer parking.
Does 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have a pool?
Yes, 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 has a pool.
Does 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have accessible units?
No, 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have accessible units.
Does 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with dishwashers?
No, 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with air conditioning?
No, 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir
Fremont, CA 94536
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common
Fremont, CA 94536
Camden Village
38000 Camden St
Fremont, CA 94536
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn
Fremont, CA 94539
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr
Fremont, CA 94538
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity