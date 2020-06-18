Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e84923b05e7f42810a0ff29 The HOA dues are paid monthly by owner which entitles tenant to access the Trees Association amenities, including swimming pool. New upgrades to this beautiful condominium in the Trees (Niles/Rancho Arroyo area of Fremont) include new flooring throughout the house. The condo also has a two car garage, and all major appliances are included.
More details and aspects of this rental will be made available when appointments to view the property are set up between owner/landlord and the prospective tenant. Serious offers only. This is a great price for this property and location.
Thank you!
$2800 a month for 12 months (annual contract) with a security deposit ($2800) required upon entry.
HOA dues will be paid monthly by owner.
(RLNE5685449)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have any available units?
36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 currently offering any rent specials?
36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 pet-friendly?