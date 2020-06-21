3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Details:



- 1935 Sq Feet + Garage + Basement like huge storage (Man Cave Office)

- 3 BR Plan with 3 Levels

- Level 1 Garage with Huge Man Cave which can be made as a Home Office

- Level 2 Huge Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen

- Level 3 Huge Master Bedroom with Big Bathtub and Shower, Walkin Closet + 2 Upgraded Bedrooms with Mirrored Closets

- Central heat and air conditioning.



Complex:



- Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi

- Beautiful Grassy lawns with Maple Trees

- Best Landscaping to walk inside the complex itself

- Absolutely fabulous for families with Children for biking and playing space

- Great Clubhouse available to rent for parties and gatherings



Location:



- The most reputed and beautiful complex in Fremont. Centrally located.

- Walking distance to Upcoming Fremont Downtown.

- Walking from Grocery Store and Lake Elizabeth

- Close proximity to emergency facilities (Fire, Police, and Hospitals).

- Close proximity to Fremont Public Library, Fremont Hub, BART and BUS stations.

- Easy access to major highway routes 880/680/238/84.

- Close to Fremont Shopping Centers/Restaurants.



Availability:



Available Now. Contact through email or phone.

June 1st 2020 - Lease can begin immediately



