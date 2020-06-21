All apartments in Fremont
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538

3545 Gilman Common · No Longer Available
Location

3545 Gilman Common, Fremont, CA 94538
Central-Downtown Fremont

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecae465489f096adab7c786 Details:

- 1935 Sq Feet + Garage + Basement like huge storage (Man Cave Office)
- 3 BR Plan with 3 Levels
- Level 1 Garage with Huge Man Cave which can be made as a Home Office
- Level 2 Huge Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen
- Level 3 Huge Master Bedroom with Big Bathtub and Shower, Walkin Closet + 2 Upgraded Bedrooms with Mirrored Closets
- Central heat and air conditioning.

Complex:

- Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi
- Beautiful Grassy lawns with Maple Trees
- Best Landscaping to walk inside the complex itself
- Absolutely fabulous for families with Children for biking and playing space
- Great Clubhouse available to rent for parties and gatherings

Location:

- The most reputed and beautiful complex in Fremont. Centrally located.
- Walking distance to Upcoming Fremont Downtown.
- Walking from Grocery Store and Lake Elizabeth
- Close proximity to emergency facilities (Fire, Police, and Hospitals).
- Close proximity to Fremont Public Library, Fremont Hub, BART and BUS stations.
- Easy access to major highway routes 880/680/238/84.
- Close to Fremont Shopping Centers/Restaurants.

Availability:

Available Now. Contact through email or phone.
June 1st 2020 - Lease can begin immediately

(RLNE5818626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have any available units?
3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have?
Some of 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does offer parking.
Does 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have a pool?
Yes, 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 has a pool.
Does 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have accessible units?
No, 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not have units with dishwashers.
