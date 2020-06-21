3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538

Amenities
- 1935 Sq Feet + Garage + Basement like huge storage (Man Cave Office)
- 3 BR Plan with 3 Levels
- Level 1 Garage with Huge Man Cave which can be made as a Home Office
- Level 2 Huge Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen
- Level 3 Huge Master Bedroom with Big Bathtub and Shower, Walkin Closet + 2 Upgraded Bedrooms with Mirrored Closets
- Central heat and air conditioning.
Complex:
- Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi
- Beautiful Grassy lawns with Maple Trees
- Best Landscaping to walk inside the complex itself
- Absolutely fabulous for families with Children for biking and playing space
- Great Clubhouse available to rent for parties and gatherings
Location:
- The most reputed and beautiful complex in Fremont. Centrally located.
- Walking distance to Upcoming Fremont Downtown.
- Walking from Grocery Store and Lake Elizabeth
- Close proximity to emergency facilities (Fire, Police, and Hospitals).
- Close proximity to Fremont Public Library, Fremont Hub, BART and BUS stations.
- Easy access to major highway routes 880/680/238/84.
- Close to Fremont Shopping Centers/Restaurants.
Availability:
Available Now. Contact through email or phone.
June 1st 2020 - Lease can begin immediately
