34521 Winslow Terrace

Newly remodeled 2 story single family home in Desirable Ardenwood Neighborhood in Fremont - Newly remodeled single family home in desirable Ardenwood Community. Home features open floorplan with vaulted ceiling, separate family room and living room, formal dining area, and gourmet eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has been upgraded with designer painted cabinetry, granite counter top, tile flooring,& professional stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. Newly remodeled Bathrooms. Home has 3 bedrooms plus a separate den/office. All appliances are included. Home is located in Hampton Place community with community pool and playground. Excellent Commute location with easy access to Dumbarton Bridge, Hwy 880 & nearby Fremont BART. Award winning Ardenwood Schools. Available Immediately



Please call our office at 925-583-3080 for showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730069)