Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:36 AM

34521 Winslow Terrace

34521 Winslow Terrace · (408) 309-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34521 Winslow Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34521 Winslow Terrace · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1727 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Newly remodeled 2 story single family home in Desirable Ardenwood Neighborhood in Fremont - Newly remodeled single family home in desirable Ardenwood Community. Home features open floorplan with vaulted ceiling, separate family room and living room, formal dining area, and gourmet eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has been upgraded with designer painted cabinetry, granite counter top, tile flooring,& professional stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. Newly remodeled Bathrooms. Home has 3 bedrooms plus a separate den/office. All appliances are included. Home is located in Hampton Place community with community pool and playground. Excellent Commute location with easy access to Dumbarton Bridge, Hwy 880 & nearby Fremont BART. Award winning Ardenwood Schools. Available Immediately

Please call our office at 925-583-3080 for showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34521 Winslow Terrace have any available units?
34521 Winslow Terrace has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 34521 Winslow Terrace have?
Some of 34521 Winslow Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34521 Winslow Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
34521 Winslow Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34521 Winslow Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 34521 Winslow Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 34521 Winslow Terrace offer parking?
No, 34521 Winslow Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 34521 Winslow Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34521 Winslow Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34521 Winslow Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 34521 Winslow Terrace has a pool.
Does 34521 Winslow Terrace have accessible units?
No, 34521 Winslow Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 34521 Winslow Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 34521 Winslow Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
