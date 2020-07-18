3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

Year Built: 1986

Sq. Footage: 714 sqft.

Bedrooms: 1 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Baths

Parking: 1 Carport

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,095

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Condo



Check out this fully updated 1bd/1ba in gated community w/ 2 pools. First floor unit in Meadowbrook Village! Enjoy the beautiful greenbelts and community pools. Centrally located between Union City & Fremont BART stations. Offers reasonable commutes to the peninsula or Silicon Valley or ride the ACE/Amtrak from the Centerville Train Station that is also just steps away. Near: shopping, restaurants, steps away from Quarry Lakes/Alameda Creek Trail and Hwy 880/Dumbarton



Additional feature:



*Lots of visitor parking space

*Remodeled w/ engineered acacia wood floors, tile, and carpet

*Recessed lights

*Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave

*Newly re-glazed shower/tub w/ dual vanity in bath

*Wired for cable/streaming

*Washer/Dryer in unit

*Central heat

*Exterior storage closet

*Fireplace for decorative useonly

*Utilities covered: water, garbage



LEASE TERMS

Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking



