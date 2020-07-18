3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102

Amenities
$2,095/mo.
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1986
Sq. Footage: 714 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: 1 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,095
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Condo
Check out this fully updated 1bd/1ba in gated community w/ 2 pools. First floor unit in Meadowbrook Village! Enjoy the beautiful greenbelts and community pools. Centrally located between Union City & Fremont BART stations. Offers reasonable commutes to the peninsula or Silicon Valley or ride the ACE/Amtrak from the Centerville Train Station that is also just steps away. Near: shopping, restaurants, steps away from Quarry Lakes/Alameda Creek Trail and Hwy 880/Dumbarton
Additional feature:
*Lots of visitor parking space
*Remodeled w/ engineered acacia wood floors, tile, and carpet
*Recessed lights
*Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
*Newly re-glazed shower/tub w/ dual vanity in bath
*Wired for cable/streaming
*Washer/Dryer in unit
*Central heat
*Exterior storage closet
*Fireplace for decorative useonly
*Utilities covered: water, garbage
LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking
PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.