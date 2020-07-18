All apartments in Fremont
3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102
3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102

3443 Pepperwood Terrace · (510) 792-9800
Location

3443 Pepperwood Terrace, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
$2,095/mo.

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1986
Sq. Footage: 714 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: 1 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,095
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Condo

Check out this fully updated 1bd/1ba in gated community w/ 2 pools. First floor unit in Meadowbrook Village! Enjoy the beautiful greenbelts and community pools. Centrally located between Union City & Fremont BART stations. Offers reasonable commutes to the peninsula or Silicon Valley or ride the ACE/Amtrak from the Centerville Train Station that is also just steps away. Near: shopping, restaurants, steps away from Quarry Lakes/Alameda Creek Trail and Hwy 880/Dumbarton

Additional feature:

*Lots of visitor parking space
*Remodeled w/ engineered acacia wood floors, tile, and carpet
*Recessed lights
*Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
*Newly re-glazed shower/tub w/ dual vanity in bath
*Wired for cable/streaming
*Washer/Dryer in unit
*Central heat
*Exterior storage closet
*Fireplace for decorative useonly
*Utilities covered: water, garbage

LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 have any available units?
3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 have?
Some of 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 have a pool?
Yes, 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 has a pool.
Does 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.
