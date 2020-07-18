Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/18/20 Fremont House Corner Lot - Property Id: 310708



Bright and sunny home on a large corner lot (4650 SQFT) with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious family room and living room. 2 Car Garage. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom are downstairs. Wood floor in the living area, dining area, and all bedrooms. Downstairs is an open floor plan with spacious kitchen, Rangehood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Huge Master Bedroom with Spacious walk-in closet, fireplaces (Master bedroom, living room, family room), and ample storage space downstairs and in the garage. All bedrooms have wooden floors. Beautiful backyard with water fountain. Very low maintenance. Within 0.2 miles of award-winning Dublin elementary school. Close to shopping (Ardenwood Plaza with restaurants, grocery, and much more), freeways, and companies like Facebook, Thermo Fisher, and Tesla. To schedule a visit, please call the number in the contacts section and ask for Neeraj.



- Multi-year lease option available

- HOA Fees paid by the landlord

- No Section 8, please

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/34036-webfoot-loop-fremont-ca/310708

Property Id 310708



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5947064)