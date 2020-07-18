All apartments in Fremont
34036 Webfoot Loop
34036 Webfoot Loop

34036 Webfoot Loop · (510) 364-7186
Location

34036 Webfoot Loop, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4100 · Avail. now

$4,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/18/20 Fremont House Corner Lot - Property Id: 310708

Bright and sunny home on a large corner lot (4650 SQFT) with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious family room and living room. 2 Car Garage. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom are downstairs. Wood floor in the living area, dining area, and all bedrooms. Downstairs is an open floor plan with spacious kitchen, Rangehood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Huge Master Bedroom with Spacious walk-in closet, fireplaces (Master bedroom, living room, family room), and ample storage space downstairs and in the garage. All bedrooms have wooden floors. Beautiful backyard with water fountain. Very low maintenance. Within 0.2 miles of award-winning Dublin elementary school. Close to shopping (Ardenwood Plaza with restaurants, grocery, and much more), freeways, and companies like Facebook, Thermo Fisher, and Tesla. To schedule a visit, please call the number in the contacts section and ask for Neeraj.

- Multi-year lease option available
- HOA Fees paid by the landlord
- No Section 8, please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/34036-webfoot-loop-fremont-ca/310708
Property Id 310708

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34036 Webfoot Loop have any available units?
34036 Webfoot Loop has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 34036 Webfoot Loop have?
Some of 34036 Webfoot Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34036 Webfoot Loop currently offering any rent specials?
34036 Webfoot Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34036 Webfoot Loop pet-friendly?
No, 34036 Webfoot Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 34036 Webfoot Loop offer parking?
Yes, 34036 Webfoot Loop offers parking.
Does 34036 Webfoot Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34036 Webfoot Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34036 Webfoot Loop have a pool?
No, 34036 Webfoot Loop does not have a pool.
Does 34036 Webfoot Loop have accessible units?
No, 34036 Webfoot Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 34036 Webfoot Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34036 Webfoot Loop has units with dishwashers.
