Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

213 Pagosa Way, Fremont, CA 94539 - This property is available NOW.



This two-story house located in Fremont features four bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, living room, formal dining room and a two car garage. The kitchen includes an electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher. There is carpet throughout the property. Additional amenities include a yard and laundry hook-ups. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s); No pets firm; Renters insurance is required upon move in. This is a 12-month lease term.



Please see content of video tour: https://youtu.be/YG5DSzre0HM



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1



CalBRE #01275192



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3132505)