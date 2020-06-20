All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

213 Pagosa Way

213 Pagosa Way · (510) 487-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Pagosa Way, Fremont, CA 94539
Warm Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Pagosa Way · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1655 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
213 Pagosa Way, Fremont, CA 94539 - This property is available NOW.

This two-story house located in Fremont features four bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, living room, formal dining room and a two car garage. The kitchen includes an electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher. There is carpet throughout the property. Additional amenities include a yard and laundry hook-ups. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s); No pets firm; Renters insurance is required upon move in. This is a 12-month lease term.

Please see content of video tour: https://youtu.be/YG5DSzre0HM

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3132505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Pagosa Way have any available units?
213 Pagosa Way has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Pagosa Way have?
Some of 213 Pagosa Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Pagosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
213 Pagosa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Pagosa Way pet-friendly?
No, 213 Pagosa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 213 Pagosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 213 Pagosa Way does offer parking.
Does 213 Pagosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Pagosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Pagosa Way have a pool?
No, 213 Pagosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 213 Pagosa Way have accessible units?
No, 213 Pagosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Pagosa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Pagosa Way has units with dishwashers.
