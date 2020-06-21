18 Shaniko Cmn

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

$2,800/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1987

Sq Footage: 1,150 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 1 Car Garage / 1 Parking Space w/ Permit

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $3,500

Pets Policy: No pets

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Included

Property Type: Condo



This lovely 3 bedroom / 2-bathroom condo is located in the Warm Springs neighborhood of Fremont. It has approximately 1150 sq. ft. and is close to the 680 and 880 freeways. Some features include:



*Remodeled Bathrooms

*Washer/Dryer in-unit

*Balconies off Living Room & Master Bedroom

*Attached 1 Car Garage and 1 Guest Parking



LEASE TERMS

Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Smoking, No Pets.



PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.