Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

18 Shaniko Cmn

18 Shaniko Common · (510) 792-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Shaniko Common, Fremont, CA 94539
Warm Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
$2,800/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1987
Sq Footage: 1,150 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Car Garage / 1 Parking Space w/ Permit
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $3,500
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Included
Property Type: Condo

This lovely 3 bedroom / 2-bathroom condo is located in the Warm Springs neighborhood of Fremont. It has approximately 1150 sq. ft. and is close to the 680 and 880 freeways. Some features include:

*Remodeled Bathrooms
*Washer/Dryer in-unit
*Balconies off Living Room & Master Bedroom
*Attached 1 Car Garage and 1 Guest Parking

LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Smoking, No Pets.

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

