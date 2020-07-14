All apartments in Foothill Farms
Home
/
Foothill Farms, CA
/
The Harlow
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:31 PM

The Harlow

Open Now until 5pm
6830 Walerga Rd · (916) 694-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA 95842
Hillsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 068 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Harlow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
accepts section 8
clubhouse
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Summertime Apartment Homes offers convenience, with a central location in the Sacramento area, within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks. We also provide easy access to major freeways to accommodate your busy lifestyle without intruding on it. Our 2 and 3 bedrooms plans, including single-story cottages feature washers and dryers, upgraded interiors in select homes, large patios, and gas appliances. Our gated community offers many additional advantages such as a refreshing pool, spa, and fully equipped fitness center. Call or stop by to arrange your personalized tour. Our friendly staff is here to assist you with your housing needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit 35 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Harlow have any available units?
The Harlow has a unit available for $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Harlow have?
Some of The Harlow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Harlow currently offering any rent specials?
The Harlow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Harlow pet-friendly?
Yes, The Harlow is pet friendly.
Does The Harlow offer parking?
Yes, The Harlow offers parking.
Does The Harlow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Harlow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Harlow have a pool?
Yes, The Harlow has a pool.
Does The Harlow have accessible units?
Yes, The Harlow has accessible units.
Does The Harlow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Harlow has units with dishwashers.
Does The Harlow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Harlow has units with air conditioning.
