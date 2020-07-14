The Harlow

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible accepts section 8 clubhouse online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Summertime Apartment Homes offers convenience, with a central location in the Sacramento area, within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks. We also provide easy access to major freeways to accommodate your busy lifestyle without intruding on it. Our 2 and 3 bedrooms plans, including single-story cottages feature washers and dryers, upgraded interiors in select homes, large patios, and gas appliances. Our gated community offers many additional advantages such as a refreshing pool, spa, and fully equipped fitness center. Call or stop by to arrange your personalized tour. Our friendly staff is here to assist you with your housing needs.