hillsdale
297 Apartments for rent in Hillsdale, Foothill Farms, CA
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
5722 Hillsdale Blvd
5722 Hillsdale Boulevard, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
933 sqft
Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms.
4908 Tacomic Drive
4908 Tacomic Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4908 Tacomic Drive Available 07/24/20 Very Nice Foothill Farms 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento off Hillsdale Blvd between Elkhorn & Walerga.
4705 Hayford Way
4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator.
4428 Greenholme Drive #2
4428 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Townhome for Rent! Close to American River College! - This updated Town-home is ready for your family All new Kitchen, Bathrooms & Flooring! Shared '2' car garage with remote (1 space with storage) NO pets, allowed.
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
4816 Lewis Carroll Way
4816 Lewis Carroll Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
4816 Lewis Carroll Way Available 07/15/20 NICE UPDATED DUPLEX IN SACRAMENTO!! - Fully remodeled beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, two story duplex located in a mature neighborhood in Sacramento.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsdale
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
800 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Hidden Creek
5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for
5246 Palm Ave
5246 Palm Avenue, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled duplex in great loacation - Property Id: 316721 Be the first to live in the fully remodeled duplex. This property has been updated with no expenses spared.
5527 Poplar Blvd.
5527 Poplar Boulevard, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
979 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
7109 Regard Way
7109 Regard Way, Foothill Farms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
Available 07/15/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 311240 Available soon, please drive by 7109 Regard Way to see the house and neighborhood. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with approx. 1650 sq. ft.
4919 Harrison St
4919 Harrison Street, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4919 Harrison St Available 07/24/20 Spacious 2bd/1ba North Highlands Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in North Highlands near Madison Avenue & I80, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation,
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1627 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.
4709 Amber Lane #4
4709 Amber Lane, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
756 sqft
Affordable Home! - This two bedroom, one bath unit has it's own front patio, as well as a small side yard. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, microwave and refrigerator are a plus! Small nook/dining area.
4750 Storrow Way
4750 Storrow Way, Foothill Farms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1503 sqft
4750 Storrow Way Available 08/08/20 Great Antelope area Home - This 3 bed 2 bath home should not last long and feature a very open floor plan with laminate wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen appliances, neutral paint colors and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsdale
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
