Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

brand new home, part of a 4 homes enclave hidden away from the street traffic. Beautiful finish, walk-in closets, light and bright, central A/C, small fenced yard, attached garage and assigned parking. Google does not see the address yet, to locate please follow the directions provided.