All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 901 E 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
901 E 2nd Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

901 E 2nd Avenue

901 East Second Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

901 East Second Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
901 E 2nd Avenue Available 12/01/19 Charming 2 Bedroom Home in Old Escondido Available December 1st - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in charming Old Escondido. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large sink and new tile flooring. New tile plank in both bedrooms and new tile in bathroom. Home includes all appliances and 1 car garage. Landscaping is currently being updated and home remodel is almost finished, more photos to come once completed.

$2,000/month and $2,000 security deposit.

Move in ready by 12/1/2019. Utilities are to be paid by tenant and pets possible upon owner approval.

Please call/text our office at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5333024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 E 2nd Avenue have any available units?
901 E 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 E 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 901 E 2nd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 E 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 E 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 E 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 E 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 901 E 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 901 E 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 901 E 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 E 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 E 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 E 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 E 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 901 E 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 901 E 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 E 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College