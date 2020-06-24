Amenities

901 E 2nd Avenue Available 12/01/19 Charming 2 Bedroom Home in Old Escondido Available December 1st - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in charming Old Escondido. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large sink and new tile flooring. New tile plank in both bedrooms and new tile in bathroom. Home includes all appliances and 1 car garage. Landscaping is currently being updated and home remodel is almost finished, more photos to come once completed.



$2,000/month and $2,000 security deposit.



Move in ready by 12/1/2019. Utilities are to be paid by tenant and pets possible upon owner approval.



Please call/text our office at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.



