Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

810 East 5th Avenue

810 East 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 East 5th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
810 East 5th Avenue Available 08/15/19 Stunning Victorian Home with Solar Available in Old Escondido! - Rare & newer built home features spacious front porch & wrap around deck in rear with fantastic views!

Interior has been upgraded with new flooring, designer paint, light fixtures & refinished cabinets. HDMI power outlets, Ecobee thermostat, smart security system & solar panels for energy efficiency. Open floor plan with high ceilings & large gas fireplace. Two bedrooms on main floor with Master bedroom upstairs. Large lot.

Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities, including solar lease bill (averages around $100 per month).

Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4345903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 East 5th Avenue have any available units?
810 East 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 East 5th Avenue have?
Some of 810 East 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 East 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 East 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 East 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 East 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 810 East 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 810 East 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 810 East 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 East 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 East 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 East 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 East 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 East 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 East 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 East 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
