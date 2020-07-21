Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

810 East 5th Avenue Available 08/15/19 Stunning Victorian Home with Solar Available in Old Escondido! - Rare & newer built home features spacious front porch & wrap around deck in rear with fantastic views!



Interior has been upgraded with new flooring, designer paint, light fixtures & refinished cabinets. HDMI power outlets, Ecobee thermostat, smart security system & solar panels for energy efficiency. Open floor plan with high ceilings & large gas fireplace. Two bedrooms on main floor with Master bedroom upstairs. Large lot.



Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities, including solar lease bill (averages around $100 per month).



Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing!



