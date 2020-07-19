775 Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard pool hot tub

This Executive, 1 STORY home w/Guest House (neg) has everything you could want. FULLY FURNISHED with all the finest amenities you could ask for. 2 Master bedrooms w/King beds. 3 bedrooms w/queen beds. One with 2 queen beds. Gorgeous gated entry courtyard welcomes you to this amazing artistic quality home. Easy living being on all one level. Located in the sought after Sheridan Estates. Perfectly placed, close to all. There is also a fully furnished Guest House with a pvt entry, patio, W&D.