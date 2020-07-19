All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

775 Sheridan

775 Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

775 Sheridan Avenue, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
pool
hot tub
This Executive, 1 STORY home w/Guest House (neg) has everything you could want. FULLY FURNISHED with all the finest amenities you could ask for. 2 Master bedrooms w/King beds. 3 bedrooms w/queen beds. One with 2 queen beds. Gorgeous gated entry courtyard welcomes you to this amazing artistic quality home. Easy living being on all one level. Located in the sought after Sheridan Estates. Perfectly placed, close to all. There is also a fully furnished Guest House with a pvt entry, patio, W&D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Sheridan have any available units?
775 Sheridan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 Sheridan have?
Some of 775 Sheridan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
775 Sheridan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Sheridan pet-friendly?
No, 775 Sheridan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 775 Sheridan offer parking?
No, 775 Sheridan does not offer parking.
Does 775 Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 Sheridan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Sheridan have a pool?
Yes, 775 Sheridan has a pool.
Does 775 Sheridan have accessible units?
Yes, 775 Sheridan has accessible units.
Does 775 Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 Sheridan has units with dishwashers.
