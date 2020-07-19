All apartments in Escondido
660 S Hickory
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

660 S Hickory

660 South Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

660 South Hickory Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Available in Old Escondido. Available Immediately! - Architecturally amazing mid-century home for rent located in the heart of the Old Escondido Historic District. Two bedrooms with attached bathrooms and an option third bedroom. This property also features:

*Wood and tile flooring throughout
*Vaulted ceilings
*Floor to ceiling windows
*Solar!
*Whole house fan
*Central AC
*Fireplace
*Office nook
*Washer/Dryer
*Loft
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*14 foot swim spa built into deck

This home is a must see! Spa maintenance and landscaping included. Additional $150 per month solar fee applies. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4793719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 S Hickory have any available units?
660 S Hickory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 S Hickory have?
Some of 660 S Hickory's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 S Hickory currently offering any rent specials?
660 S Hickory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 S Hickory pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 S Hickory is pet friendly.
Does 660 S Hickory offer parking?
No, 660 S Hickory does not offer parking.
Does 660 S Hickory have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 S Hickory offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 S Hickory have a pool?
Yes, 660 S Hickory has a pool.
Does 660 S Hickory have accessible units?
No, 660 S Hickory does not have accessible units.
Does 660 S Hickory have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 S Hickory does not have units with dishwashers.
