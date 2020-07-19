660 S Hickory

660 South Hickory Street, Escondido, CA 92025 Central Escondido
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Available in Old Escondido. Available Immediately! - Architecturally amazing mid-century home for rent located in the heart of the Old Escondido Historic District. Two bedrooms with attached bathrooms and an option third bedroom. This property also features:
*Wood and tile flooring throughout *Vaulted ceilings *Floor to ceiling windows *Solar! *Whole house fan *Central AC *Fireplace *Office nook *Washer/Dryer *Loft *Stainless Steel Appliances *14 foot swim spa built into deck
This home is a must see! Spa maintenance and landscaping included. Additional $150 per month solar fee applies. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing!
(RLNE4793719)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
