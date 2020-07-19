660 S Hickory

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Home Available in Old Escondido. Available Immediately! - Architecturally amazing mid-century home for rent located in the heart of the Old Escondido Historic District. Two bedrooms with attached bathrooms and an option third bedroom. This property also features:



*Wood and tile flooring throughout

*Vaulted ceilings

*Floor to ceiling windows

*Solar!

*Whole house fan

*Central AC

*Fireplace

*Office nook

*Washer/Dryer

*Loft

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*14 foot swim spa built into deck



This home is a must see! Spa maintenance and landscaping included. Additional $150 per month solar fee applies. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4793719)