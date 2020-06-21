All apartments in Escondido
525 N Beech St #24

525 North Beech Street · (858) 522-9265
Location

525 North Beech Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525 N Beech St #24 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2 Bedroom Condo Coming Soon.! - Wonderful 2BR/2BA condo in the middle of plenty of shopping and tucked away on a cul-de-sac street. Brand new floors,NO CARPET, fresh paint, spacious living room, 2 full baths, full-sized washer and dryer included, walk-in master bedroom closet and balcony. New appliances included in kitchen all upgraded recently. Includes once covered space and one uncovered assigned spaces.
Please note this home is for sale but if home gets lease owner willing to sign a 6 month lease.
Call or text Veronica Martin to view this home at (858)522-9265

(RLNE4894901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N Beech St #24 have any available units?
525 N Beech St #24 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 N Beech St #24 have?
Some of 525 N Beech St #24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N Beech St #24 currently offering any rent specials?
525 N Beech St #24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N Beech St #24 pet-friendly?
No, 525 N Beech St #24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 525 N Beech St #24 offer parking?
No, 525 N Beech St #24 does not offer parking.
Does 525 N Beech St #24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 N Beech St #24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N Beech St #24 have a pool?
No, 525 N Beech St #24 does not have a pool.
Does 525 N Beech St #24 have accessible units?
No, 525 N Beech St #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N Beech St #24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 N Beech St #24 does not have units with dishwashers.
