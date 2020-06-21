525 N Beech St #24

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bedroom Condo Coming Soon.! - Wonderful 2BR/2BA condo in the middle of plenty of shopping and tucked away on a cul-de-sac street. Brand new floors,NO CARPET, fresh paint, spacious living room, 2 full baths, full-sized washer and dryer included, walk-in master bedroom closet and balcony. New appliances included in kitchen all upgraded recently. Includes once covered space and one uncovered assigned spaces.

Please note this home is for sale but if home gets lease owner willing to sign a 6 month lease.

Call or text Veronica Martin to view this home at (858)522-9265



