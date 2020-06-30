All apartments in Escondido
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

512 Sandalwood Place, Unit 1

512 Sandalwood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

512 Sandalwood Pl, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR 1.5 BA gem, located in East Escondido - Great Downstairs unit, close to shopping public transportation and more. End unit, complex located on a nice cul de sac.

-Patio
-Wall AC
-New Paint
-Refrigerator
-Washer/Dryer in unit
-Fireplace
-Patio
-Modern kitchen
-Community Pool

TERMS: 1 year lease

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider small pets(s) under 35lbs for additional deposit PER pet. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance. Photo of pet(s) should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions

- PARKING: 2 assigned-1 covered 1 uncovered

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Trash and Sewer-Tenant only pays electricity

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

5th Avenue Property Management
Cal BRE No. 01904403
(760) 400-1029

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4353667)

