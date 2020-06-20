471 Adams Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/10/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido.



Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainer’s backyard. Located just minutes away from the Escondido City Center, and blocks away from the 78 and 15 freeways, this is a must see home! The kitchen is upgraded with granite and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is huge with shade from a large tree and raised bed gardens for your green thumb. The home has a great open layout with lots of natural light. Yes, A/C to keep you cool



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/1 bath single family house

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Ceiling fan

- Patio

- Garage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities under the resident´s name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



unitId: o7rlfu2u689b5hus



(RLNE5856328)