471 Adams Ave

Available 07/10/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido.
Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainer’s backyard. Located just minutes away from the Escondido City Center, and blocks away from the 78 and 15 freeways, this is a must see home! The kitchen is upgraded with granite and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is huge with shade from a large tree and raised bed gardens for your green thumb. The home has a great open layout with lots of natural light. Yes, A/C to keep you cool
Unit Features:
- 3 bed/1 bath single family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Ceiling fan
- Patio
- Garage
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under the resident´s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
