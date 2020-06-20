All apartments in Escondido
471 Adams Ave

471 Adams Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

471 Adams Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2295 · Avail. Jul 10

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/10/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido.

Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainer’s backyard. Located just minutes away from the Escondido City Center, and blocks away from the 78 and 15 freeways, this is a must see home! The kitchen is upgraded with granite and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is huge with shade from a large tree and raised bed gardens for your green thumb. The home has a great open layout with lots of natural light. Yes, A/C to keep you cool

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/1 bath single family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Ceiling fan
- Patio
- Garage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under the resident´s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: o7rlfu2u689b5hus

(RLNE5856328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

