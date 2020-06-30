450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
2 Bed / 2 Bath
1,204 Sqft
2nd Floor Unit (No One Above You)
Private Laundry
Air Conditioning Included
2 Parking Spaces
Community Pool & Hot Tub
Community Tennis & Basketball Court
Gated Community
$1,895/month
$1,900/deposit
$35 Non-Refundable Application Fee per Adult
Owner pays water/sewer/trash
Tenant pays all other utilities
Applicant Guidelines:
- 3 times monthly rent in verifiable gross household income ($5,685)
- 620 Credit Score or Higher is Preferred
- No Late Rental History is Preferred
- No Eviction History is Preferred
- Pets May be Allowed on a Case by Case Basis (Size/Breed Restrictions)
- If Pets are Approved, Pet Rent will Apply