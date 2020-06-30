All apartments in Escondido
450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304

450 W Vermont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

450 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW!
2 Bed / 2 Bath
1,204 Sqft
2nd Floor Unit (No One Above You)
Private Laundry
Air Conditioning Included
2 Parking Spaces
Community Pool & Hot Tub
Community Tennis & Basketball Court
Gated Community
$1,895/month
$1,900/deposit
$35 Non-Refundable Application Fee per Adult

Owner pays water/sewer/trash
Tenant pays all other utilities

Applicant Guidelines:
- 3 times monthly rent in verifiable gross household income ($5,685)
- 620 Credit Score or Higher is Preferred
- No Late Rental History is Preferred
- No Eviction History is Preferred
- Pets May be Allowed on a Case by Case Basis (Size/Breed Restrictions)
- If Pets are Approved, Pet Rent will Apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 have any available units?
450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 have?
Some of 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 currently offering any rent specials?
450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 is pet friendly.
Does 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 offer parking?
Yes, 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 offers parking.
Does 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 have a pool?
Yes, 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 has a pool.
Does 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 have accessible units?
No, 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 West Vermont Avenue - 1304 has units with dishwashers.

