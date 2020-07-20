All apartments in Escondido
Escondido, CA
433 W 2nd Avenue
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

433 W 2nd Avenue

433 West 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 West 2nd Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great condo located in the City Square community of Escondido. This is a 3 level condo, with a large tandem, deep single car garage on the first level along with a closet. The mid level has a half bath, laundry area, large open kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a large family area, along with a balcony and eating nook. The top level has two large bedrooms with a full hall bath, and a master bedroom with a full master bath. This condo is immaculate and has several upgrades, throughout. Must see to appreciate! All appliances are included. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, etc. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 W 2nd Avenue have any available units?
433 W 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 W 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 433 W 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 W 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 W 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 W 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 433 W 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 433 W 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 433 W 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 433 W 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 W 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 W 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 W 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 W 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 W 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 W 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 W 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
