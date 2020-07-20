433 W 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great condo located in the City Square community of Escondido. This is a 3 level condo, with a large tandem, deep single car garage on the first level along with a closet. The mid level has a half bath, laundry area, large open kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a large family area, along with a balcony and eating nook. The top level has two large bedrooms with a full hall bath, and a master bedroom with a full master bath. This condo is immaculate and has several upgrades, throughout. Must see to appreciate! All appliances are included. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, etc. Must see!