Price:



$1195.00

Deposit:



$800.00



Size:



0 ft2

Beds:



Baths:



Pets:



No

Parking:



No

Minimum Monthly Income:



$ 2,062.50



Description:

Charming studio with sleeping area divider, remodeled kitchen equipped with a refrigerator and stove, lots of cabinet space, faux granite counter tops, and laminate flooring. This air-conditioned unit provides space and comfort. should see to love! No pets, please!

