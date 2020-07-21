All apartments in Escondido
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

421 Kennedy Ct.

421 Kennedy Court · No Longer Available
Location

421 Kennedy Court, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With LARGE Backyard!! - This beautifully upgraded single story home offers 2,750 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, very large and private backyard space, granite counters and stainless steel appliances throughout, air conditioning, living and family rooms, formal dining room, eat in kitchen and space for bar stools on the kitchen island, dishwasher, washer/dryer and fridge provided, alarm system activated if you start service. All bedrooms are separated throughout the home for privacy. Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. Located in the Eureka Springs community and on a cul-de-sac, that offers a community park and playground, community events, security patrol in the community and is close to shopping, dining, bike trails, and walking trails.

Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with approval of pet screening profile, and increase to security deposit. Renter's Insurance required throughout tenancy. Landscaper provided by Owner. All utilities are tenant responsibility.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4280656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Kennedy Ct. have any available units?
421 Kennedy Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Kennedy Ct. have?
Some of 421 Kennedy Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Kennedy Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
421 Kennedy Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Kennedy Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Kennedy Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 421 Kennedy Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 421 Kennedy Ct. offers parking.
Does 421 Kennedy Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Kennedy Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Kennedy Ct. have a pool?
No, 421 Kennedy Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 421 Kennedy Ct. have accessible units?
No, 421 Kennedy Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Kennedy Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Kennedy Ct. has units with dishwashers.
