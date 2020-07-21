421 Kennedy Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With LARGE Backyard!! - This beautifully upgraded single story home offers 2,750 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, very large and private backyard space, granite counters and stainless steel appliances throughout, air conditioning, living and family rooms, formal dining room, eat in kitchen and space for bar stools on the kitchen island, dishwasher, washer/dryer and fridge provided, alarm system activated if you start service. All bedrooms are separated throughout the home for privacy. Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. Located in the Eureka Springs community and on a cul-de-sac, that offers a community park and playground, community events, security patrol in the community and is close to shopping, dining, bike trails, and walking trails.



Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with approval of pet screening profile, and increase to security deposit. Renter's Insurance required throughout tenancy. Landscaper provided by Owner. All utilities are tenant responsibility.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



