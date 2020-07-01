418 El Rancho Ln

Amenities

This darling house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and lots of character! Fresh paint, cool tile and upgrades throughout. Covered patio and then more patio with fire pit! Great for parties and family gatherings. One car garage, plus plenty of driveway parking. Mature trees in front. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



