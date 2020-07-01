All apartments in Escondido
418 El Rancho Ln

418 El Rancho Lane · No Longer Available
Location

418 El Rancho Lane, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
e-payments
garage
This darling house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and lots of character! Fresh paint, cool tile and upgrades throughout. Covered patio and then more patio with fire pit! Great for parties and family gatherings. One car garage, plus plenty of driveway parking. Mature trees in front. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: Air Conditioning, 1 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Dog Friendly, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Microwave, Refrigerator, Small Dog Considered, Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit, Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 El Rancho Ln have any available units?
418 El Rancho Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 El Rancho Ln have?
Some of 418 El Rancho Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 El Rancho Ln currently offering any rent specials?
418 El Rancho Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 El Rancho Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 El Rancho Ln is pet friendly.
Does 418 El Rancho Ln offer parking?
Yes, 418 El Rancho Ln offers parking.
Does 418 El Rancho Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 El Rancho Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 El Rancho Ln have a pool?
No, 418 El Rancho Ln does not have a pool.
Does 418 El Rancho Ln have accessible units?
No, 418 El Rancho Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 418 El Rancho Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 El Rancho Ln has units with dishwashers.

