418 1/2 W 8th Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

418 1/2 W 8th Avenue

418 1/2 W 8th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

418 1/2 W 8th Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Escondido! $500 off first month's rent! - This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Escondido! Modern flooring, paint, kitchen appliances, counter-tops and more make this a gem for any new resident. The unit itself is very light and bright with sun streaming through the windows, and the kitchen window overlooks the back patio for a pleasant and private view. Great separation of space with ceiling fans in each room to provide comfort during the hot summer days. Enjoy the large glass shower enclosure in the bathroom and ample closet and cabinet space. Must-see in person!

Move-in Special $500 of your first month's rent.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Please visit www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3400 ext 2 for a showing!

1 year lease.
Small pet considered with additional pet fee.

(RLNE4487959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue have any available units?
418 1/2 W 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
418 1/2 W 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 1/2 W 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
