418 1/2 W 8th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Escondido! $500 off first month's rent! - This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Escondido! Modern flooring, paint, kitchen appliances, counter-tops and more make this a gem for any new resident. The unit itself is very light and bright with sun streaming through the windows, and the kitchen window overlooks the back patio for a pleasant and private view. Great separation of space with ceiling fans in each room to provide comfort during the hot summer days. Enjoy the large glass shower enclosure in the bathroom and ample closet and cabinet space. Must-see in person!



Move-in Special $500 of your first month's rent.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Please visit www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3400 ext 2 for a showing!



1 year lease.

Small pet considered with additional pet fee.



(RLNE4487959)