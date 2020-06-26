All apartments in Escondido
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

328 Antoni Glen

328 Antoni Gln · No Longer Available
Location

328 Antoni Gln, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

Property Amenities
Owners have since upgraded the floors throughout living areas with trendy gray laminate floors, designer paint accent walls, stainless steel energy star appliances in the kitchen and full sized washer/dryer. Energy efficient tankless water heater, along with state of the art automatic air ventilation system continuously vents stale air with sensors placed throughout the home. Fire sprinklers in this home also help to reduce homeowners insurance costs. Situated in the most private location in the complex,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Antoni Glen have any available units?
328 Antoni Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Antoni Glen have?
Some of 328 Antoni Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Antoni Glen currently offering any rent specials?
328 Antoni Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Antoni Glen pet-friendly?
No, 328 Antoni Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 328 Antoni Glen offer parking?
No, 328 Antoni Glen does not offer parking.
Does 328 Antoni Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Antoni Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Antoni Glen have a pool?
No, 328 Antoni Glen does not have a pool.
Does 328 Antoni Glen have accessible units?
No, 328 Antoni Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Antoni Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Antoni Glen has units with dishwashers.
