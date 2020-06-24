2706 Crownpoint Pl

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Granny Flat/Studio - Property Id: 279565
Property is in Escondido about 5 miles from both the 78 and the 15. Here is what we're offering
Amenities/Utilities
Gas
Electric
Internet
Water
Trash
Street parking guaranteed
Private mailbox with separate address
Private entrance
450 sq feet
Laundry in unit
Fully functional kitchen
Full bathroom
Tile floor
AC and heater
New Gas oven/stove-also doubles as a convection oven
Thin design microwave
We do need the following information: Rent history, credit report, list of all evictions, proof of employment, references
