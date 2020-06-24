2706 Crownpoint Pl

Amenities

Granny Flat/Studio



Property is in Escondido about 5 miles from both the 78 and the 15. Here is what we're offering



Amenities/Utilities

Gas

Electric

Internet

Water

Trash

Street parking guaranteed

Private mailbox with separate address

Private entrance

450 sq feet

Laundry in unit

Fully functional kitchen

Full bathroom

Tile floor

AC and heater

New Gas oven/stove-also doubles as a convection oven

Thin design microwave



We do need the following information: Rent history, credit report, list of all evictions, proof of employment, references

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279565

