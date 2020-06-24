All apartments in Escondido
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2706 Crownpoint Pl

2706 Crownpoint Place · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Crownpoint Place, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Granny Flat/Studio - Property Id: 279565

Property is in Escondido about 5 miles from both the 78 and the 15. Here is what we're offering

Amenities/Utilities
Gas
Electric
Internet
Water
Trash
Street parking guaranteed
Private mailbox with separate address
Private entrance
450 sq feet
Laundry in unit
Fully functional kitchen
Full bathroom
Tile floor
AC and heater
New Gas oven/stove-also doubles as a convection oven
Thin design microwave

We do need the following information: Rent history, credit report, list of all evictions, proof of employment, references
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279565
Property Id 279565

(RLNE5779994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Crownpoint Pl have any available units?
2706 Crownpoint Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Crownpoint Pl have?
Some of 2706 Crownpoint Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Crownpoint Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Crownpoint Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Crownpoint Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 Crownpoint Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2706 Crownpoint Pl offer parking?
No, 2706 Crownpoint Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2706 Crownpoint Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 Crownpoint Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Crownpoint Pl have a pool?
No, 2706 Crownpoint Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Crownpoint Pl have accessible units?
No, 2706 Crownpoint Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Crownpoint Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Crownpoint Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

