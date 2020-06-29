2351 Campbell Pl

Amenities

Upgraded Single Story 4BR 3BA Home In Escondido. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get first full month's rent at half price! This newer upgraded single level home in Escondido features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in roomy 2015 sf. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, tankless water heater all included. Well designed kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Living room w/ fireplace. Master bathroom has deep-soak tub and separate shower. Amazing covered patio with built-in BBQ island, low maintenance/water landscape throughout, and 2-car garage. Located on quiet cul-de-sac. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers landscape.



No Pets Allowed



