All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2351 Campbell Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2351 Campbell Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2351 Campbell Pl

2351 Campbell Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2351 Campbell Pl, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded Single Story 4BR 3BA Home In Escondido. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get first full month's rent at half price! This newer upgraded single level home in Escondido features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in roomy 2015 sf. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, tankless water heater all included. Well designed kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Living room w/ fireplace. Master bathroom has deep-soak tub and separate shower. Amazing covered patio with built-in BBQ island, low maintenance/water landscape throughout, and 2-car garage. Located on quiet cul-de-sac. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING. CONTACT JOHN VOGEL, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-495
or Cut and paste:
https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a9a2fc65-4aad-4134-a3d6-d67379575daa

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers landscape.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help! Give us a call; 760-755-1700, Ext. 1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5512029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Campbell Pl have any available units?
2351 Campbell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2351 Campbell Pl have?
Some of 2351 Campbell Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Campbell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Campbell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Campbell Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2351 Campbell Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2351 Campbell Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Campbell Pl offers parking.
Does 2351 Campbell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2351 Campbell Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Campbell Pl have a pool?
No, 2351 Campbell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2351 Campbell Pl have accessible units?
No, 2351 Campbell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 Campbell Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 Campbell Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College