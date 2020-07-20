Large 4 bed 2 bath home, Big back yard and Garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home Large Back Yard 2 Car Garage Tile and wood flooring through out unit Pets welcome! Stainless Steel Appliances Living room and Family room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 Kingston Drive have any available units?
1809 Kingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 1809 Kingston Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Kingston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Kingston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Kingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Kingston Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Kingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Kingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Kingston Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Kingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Kingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Kingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Kingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Kingston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.