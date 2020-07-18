All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1749 Foxfire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1749 Foxfire Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1749 Foxfire Court

1749 Foxfire Court · (760) 670-4957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1749 Foxfire Court, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1749 Foxfire Court · Avail. Jul 31

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
1749 Foxfire Court Available 07/31/20 Attractive 2 Story 4BR 3BA Home.Solar Electric. Laminate Wood. Custom Kitchen. 3 Car Garage. - Inviting 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home on corner lot, low-traffic cul-de-sac. Attractive laminate wood flooring, Custom kitchen - stainless steel appliances - quartz counter tops. One bedroom/bath downstairs. Panoramic view from Master Bedroom balcony. Covered patio and mature backyard landscape within fenced yard. Close to Hwy 78/I-15 corridor, shopping, restaurants and more. Your small pet will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal available through our application process. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY and first showings will be 7/15. Security Deposit: $3800.
Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957
Tenant pays utilities and $100 Solar Electric monthly charge. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper. Some appliances may not be warrantied – speak to agent for details. Warranty details will also be available in signed lease.
If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

(RLNE5909685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Foxfire Court have any available units?
1749 Foxfire Court has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 Foxfire Court have?
Some of 1749 Foxfire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 Foxfire Court currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Foxfire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Foxfire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 Foxfire Court is pet friendly.
Does 1749 Foxfire Court offer parking?
Yes, 1749 Foxfire Court offers parking.
Does 1749 Foxfire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 Foxfire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Foxfire Court have a pool?
No, 1749 Foxfire Court does not have a pool.
Does 1749 Foxfire Court have accessible units?
No, 1749 Foxfire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Foxfire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 Foxfire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1749 Foxfire Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity