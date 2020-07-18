Amenities

1749 Foxfire Court Available 07/31/20 Attractive 2 Story 4BR 3BA Home.Solar Electric. Laminate Wood. Custom Kitchen. 3 Car Garage. - Inviting 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home on corner lot, low-traffic cul-de-sac. Attractive laminate wood flooring, Custom kitchen - stainless steel appliances - quartz counter tops. One bedroom/bath downstairs. Panoramic view from Master Bedroom balcony. Covered patio and mature backyard landscape within fenced yard. Close to Hwy 78/I-15 corridor, shopping, restaurants and more. Your small pet will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal available through our application process. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY and first showings will be 7/15. Security Deposit: $3800.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities and $100 Solar Electric monthly charge. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper. Some appliances may not be warrantied – speak to agent for details. Warranty details will also be available in signed lease.

