1651 S Juniper St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Avail NOW.GATED Lovely 3 Br 2.5 baths end unit with two private patios.Updated kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances.Washer & Dryer included.Modern kitchen with lots of cabinets.All three bedrooms upstairs.Romantic modern showers.Fully renovated 2 story charmer unit.One Pet may be OK. 2 parking spots.New premium energy efficient doors/sliders/windows to save money.$2490 rent and $2490 deposit.Sec 8 welcome.Good credit needed.Good common pool end unit.SEE VIRTUAL TOUR and all videos ON LINE.MUST SEE!