1651 S Juniper St, Escondido, CA 92025 Central Escondido
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Avail NOW.GATED Lovely 3 Br 2.5 baths end unit with two private patios.Updated kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances.Washer & Dryer included.Modern kitchen with lots of cabinets.All three bedrooms upstairs.Romantic modern showers.Fully renovated 2 story charmer unit.One Pet may be OK. 2 parking spots.New premium energy efficient doors/sliders/windows to save money.$2490 rent and $2490 deposit.Sec 8 welcome.Good credit needed.Good common pool end unit.SEE VIRTUAL TOUR and all videos ON LINE.MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
