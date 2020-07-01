1130 N Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent!

Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Unit offers kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space. 2 large bedrooms with full sized closets, ceiling fans and carpet. Master bedroom has attached upgraded bathroom. Wood flooring in spacious living and dining rooms, kitchen and hallway. Small private yard with patio and storage shed. Two covered parking spaces are included. Super close to schools, shopping and freeways. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



CONTACT CESY CRUZ, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957, or copy and paste to:



https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9b691e7c-cc6a-42a4-bc71-1624bc67a8b5



Tenant pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA, Water/Trash.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!



Amenities: Assigned Parking, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Gated Community, Laundromat in Complex, Microwave, Refrigerator Available, Small Dog Considered, Wood Floors