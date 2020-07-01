All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1130 N Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1130 N Broadway
Last updated April 5 2020 at 5:15 AM

1130 N Broadway

1130 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1130 North Broadway, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent!
Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Unit offers kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space. 2 large bedrooms with full sized closets, ceiling fans and carpet. Master bedroom has attached upgraded bathroom. Wood flooring in spacious living and dining rooms, kitchen and hallway. Small private yard with patio and storage shed. Two covered parking spaces are included. Super close to schools, shopping and freeways. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

CONTACT CESY CRUZ, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957, or copy and paste to:

https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9b691e7c-cc6a-42a4-bc71-1624bc67a8b5

Tenant pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA, Water/Trash.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: Assigned Parking, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Gated Community, Laundromat in Complex, Microwave, Refrigerator Available, Small Dog Considered, Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 N Broadway have any available units?
1130 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 N Broadway have?
Some of 1130 N Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1130 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1130 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 1130 N Broadway offers parking.
Does 1130 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 1130 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1130 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1130 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 N Broadway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College