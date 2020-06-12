/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12
Bayfront and Peninsula
20 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12
Bayfront and Peninsula
8 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
Longfellow
13 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12
$
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,231
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12
$
Central Emeryville
2 Units Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
1336 Powell Street
1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,800 Deposit: $4,000 Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
Triangle
1 Unit Available
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
5855 Horton St., #609
5855 Horton Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
Lovely 2/2 at with tons of light at desirable Terraces at Emery Station! - Vacant and easy to show! Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view! 5855 Horton Street #609 Emeryville, CA 94608 Come home to this light and airy corner unit with a wrap around
1 of 26
Last updated June 12
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6047 Christie Avenue
6047 Christie Ave, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1647 sqft
6047 Christie Avenue - 6047 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608 Available 05/16/20 Beautiful Condo, Updated Kitchen, Plenty of natural light - The first floor (approx. 660sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12
Mosswood
352 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
976 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
Temescal
3 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12
Bushrod
1 Unit Available
629 58th Street
629 58th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
C Available 06/15/20 Bright and spacious town-house style 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom located near Shattuck Ave in the lovely NOBE District. This bright unit is perfect for singles, a small family, roomies and commuters.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2333 8th Street
2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
833 54th Street Apt A
833 54th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1020 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A
1235 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1
1247 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
675 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This cozy, unfurnished apartment home property rental is located in a very walkable and bikers paradise West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12
Longfellow
1 Unit Available
758 40th Street
758 40th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
ONE BLOCK FROM BART! Beautiful sunny top floor flat, w/spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen, parking and laundry! - Top floor remodeled classic flat in great Temescal district close to BART and all great shops, restaurants, cafes and bars in Telegraph.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1537 Harmon St - 3
1537 Harmon Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
765 sqft
updated! kitchen including appliances, new bathroom, new carpet wood flooring its a sight to see! call us to make appointment to view Remote control gate, community patio, community garden
