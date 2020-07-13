/
apartments with pool
123 Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA with pool
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Bayfront and Peninsula
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Central Emeryville
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Bayfront and Peninsula
2 Commodore Drive #287
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #287 Available 08/08/20 one Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Anchor Drive #432
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,050
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Condo Available! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and
Bayfront and Peninsula
5 Admiral Drive #209
5 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,950
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Admiral Drive #209 Available 07/15/20 Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!! Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.
Triangle
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Video Walkthrough: https://www.dropbox.
Bayfront and Peninsula
6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
903 sqft
Lovely and FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath with a view at Bridgewater in Emeryville! - 6400 Christie Ave #3303 Emeryville, CA 94608 Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for viewing information.
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Captain Drive #309
4 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,100
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sweet Water view studio condo on the 3rd Floor! - Text Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Come home to resort like Watergate with 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more.
Bayfront and Peninsula
8 Commodore Drive, #258
8 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020. Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate.
Bayfront and Peninsula
6363 Christie Avenue #1107
6363 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1144 sqft
Luxurious Unique, Spacious And Remodeled With Panoramic Views Of The Bay - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! High-rise ?living with a million-dollar view! This condo apartment has been remodeled layout to offer you 2 bedroom?s and 2
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Commodore Drive #340
4 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
617 sqft
UPDATED! One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.
Central Emeryville
1500 Park Ave
1500 Park Avenue, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1181 sqft
This gorgeous, fully-furnished, 1400 square foot, first-floor loft is appropriately named "Sanctuary 109".
Bayfront and Peninsula
2 Admiral Drive #375
2 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,895
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Affordable Studio at Watergate - Text or Call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421.
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Mosswood
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Produce and Waterfront
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
East End
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Merritt
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Downtown Oakland
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Emeryville Apartments with BalconyEmeryville Apartments with GarageEmeryville Apartments with GymEmeryville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEmeryville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEmeryville Apartments with ParkingEmeryville Apartments with Pool
