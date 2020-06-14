/
1 bedroom apartments
136 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
18 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
13 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Longfellow
12 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,699
712 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Central Emeryville
4 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
1024 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
3 Admiral Drive #460
3 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
507 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6363 Christie Avenue #1824
6363 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
849 sqft
GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SF from the 18th floor - 20 MINUTES away from SF! - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! Welcome home to Pacific Park Plaza! Stunning views of SF, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate bridge, and easy access to public
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
8 Commodore Drive, #258
8 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
666 sqft
8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020. Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Admiral Drive, Unit 229
4 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
710 sqft
4 Admiral Drive, Unit 229 Available 06/23/20 Fully Remodeled unit with Outdoor Patio - Text or call Auguste @510.421.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Anchor Drive, #323
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
716 sqft
Stunning water views from this 1/1 at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - Vacant and easy to show! Please text Christine at 917-318-8878 for viewing information.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6400 Christie Avenue #1108
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
615 sqft
6400 Christie Avenue #1108 Available 06/15/20 Furnished 1/1 with great amenities and public transportation right out your door! - Fantastic ground floor 1 bedroom with an extra large patio available now.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
2 Commodore Drive #476
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
680 sqft
2 Commodore Drive #476 Available 06/15/20 Sweet and spacious top floor 1/1 condo at Watergate with an enclosed patio - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! Come home to Watergate condominiums by the bay in Emeryville! Enjoy resort style
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Commodore Drive #340
4 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
617 sqft
UPDATED! One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
1500 Park Ave
1500 Park Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1181 sqft
This gorgeous, fully-furnished, 1400 square foot, first-floor loft is appropriately named "Sanctuary 109".
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Mosswood
189 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Mosswood
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,375
631 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2431 Seventh Street Unit B
2431 7th St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
