pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
129 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
3 Units Available
Longfellow
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
9 Units Available
Longfellow
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
Central Emeryville
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,835
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
3 Units Available
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
191 Units Available
Mosswood
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Clawson
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,484
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
983 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Last updated July 2 at 08:21pm
2 Units Available
Bushrod
The Resonance
5614 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
800 sqft
Make this spacious studio with great light your new home base! The concrete floors with radiant floor heating invite you into the space with a full size kitchen featuring high end Samsung stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Temescal
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Shafter
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,075
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bushrod
623 57th Street
623 57th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe
833 54th Street Apt A
833 54th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1020 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bushrod
629 58th Street
629 58th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
Please note unit is currently being remodeled. Owner is adding new appliances, refinished hardwood floors and new tile throughout kitchen and bathrooms. New bathroom vanities have also been added; see pictures.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1019 Channing Way Unit A
1019 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
HURRY!! Avail of this $1000 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before July 15, 2020 PLUS!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Longfellow
4115 Lusk Street
4115 Lusk St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental on the friendly Longfellow neighborhood in Oakland.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Clawson
3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9
3015 Myrtle St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1075 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
