186 Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA with gym
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 45
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 58
1 of 22
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 10
Emeryville is home to Shellmound, which is a huge deposit of shellfish and other animal remains left over from the meals of ancient Native Americans. This archaeological marvel was formed by a settlement that is thought to have begun more than 2,800 years ago. Adding to Shellmound with your own leftovers is frowned upon.
Emeryville is often considered a neighborhood in Oakland, but is actually its own city. With its San Francisco Bay coastline and easy access to the Bay Bridge, University of California and Berkeley, Emeryville is not like most small towns. Though having only 10,080 people in the 2010 census, the city is growing fast, and is home to an impressive list of nationally known businesses, including Jamba Juice, Peet's Coffee and Tea, Clif Bar, Novartis and Pixar Animation Studios. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Emeryville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.