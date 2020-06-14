Apartment List
186 Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Emeryville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
13 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
19 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Central Emeryville
4 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,127
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,231
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Central Emeryville
2 Units Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Anchor Drive, #323
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
716 sqft
Stunning water views from this 1/1 at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - Vacant and easy to show! Please text Christine at 917-318-8878 for viewing information.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Admiral Drive, Unit 229
4 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
710 sqft
4 Admiral Drive, Unit 229 Available 06/23/20 Fully Remodeled unit with Outdoor Patio - Text or call Auguste @510.421.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6363 Christie Avenue #1824
6363 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SF from the 18th floor - 20 MINUTES away from SF! - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! Welcome home to Pacific Park Plaza! Stunning views of SF, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate bridge, and easy access to public

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
8 Commodore Drive, #258
8 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020. Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
5855 Horton St., #609
5855 Horton Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
Lovely 2/2 at with tons of light at desirable Terraces at Emery Station! - Vacant and easy to show! Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view! 5855 Horton Street #609 Emeryville, CA 94608 Come home to this light and airy corner unit with a wrap around

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6400 Christie Avenue #1108
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6400 Christie Avenue #1108 Available 06/15/20 Furnished 1/1 with great amenities and public transportation right out your door! - Fantastic ground floor 1 bedroom with an extra large patio available now.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
3 Admiral Drive #460
3 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
507 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
2 Commodore Drive #476
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #476 Available 06/15/20 Sweet and spacious top floor 1/1 condo at Watergate with an enclosed patio - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! Come home to Watergate condominiums by the bay in Emeryville! Enjoy resort style

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
9 Commodore Drive #402
9 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,995
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Commodore Drive #402 Available 06/15/20 Studio Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - For rent: $1,995.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Admiral Drive #373
6 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,950
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sweet and upgraded studio with tons of amenities at resort-like Watergate in Emeryville! - Please text or call Christine @ 917-318-8878 for view. Vacant and easy to show! Come home to this cute studio on the 3rd floor with a private terrace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Commodore Drive #340
4 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
617 sqft
UPDATED! One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Mosswood
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,045
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,375
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
976 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
884 Arlington Ave.
884 Arlington Ave, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1032 sqft
Welcome to this hip, sun soaked, stylishly renovated upper duplex in one of Oaklands hottest neighborhoods! At 1032 SF, this fresh duplex is situated between some of the best shopping and dining districts in the East bay and less than 1 mile to

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9
3015 Myrtle St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1075 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
City Guide for Emeryville, CA

Emeryville is home to Shellmound, which is a huge deposit of shellfish and other animal remains left over from the meals of ancient Native Americans. This archaeological marvel was formed by a settlement that is thought to have begun more than 2,800 years ago. Adding to Shellmound with your own leftovers is frowned upon.

Emeryville is often considered a neighborhood in Oakland, but is actually its own city. With its San Francisco Bay coastline and easy access to the Bay Bridge, University of California and Berkeley, Emeryville is not like most small towns. Though having only 10,080 people in the 2010 census, the city is growing fast, and is home to an impressive list of nationally known businesses, including Jamba Juice, Peet's Coffee and Tea, Clif Bar, Novartis and Pixar Animation Studios. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Emeryville, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Emeryville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

