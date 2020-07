Amenities

Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts. Located steps from Public Market Emeryville, our thoughtfully designed living spaces feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with virtual fitness technology, heated swimming pool with sundeck and indoor and outdoor lounge areas. Avalon Public Market is convenient to the fare-free Emery Go-Round service to the MacArthur BART Station and AC Transit service to San Francisco and offers easy access to I-80, I-880, I-580 and SR-24.