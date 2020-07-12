/
bayfront and peninsula
270 Apartments for rent in Bayfront and Peninsula, Emeryville, CA
Last updated July 12
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated July 12
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 12
2 Commodore Drive #287
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #287 Available 08/08/20 one Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville
Last updated July 12
4 Anchor Drive #432
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,050
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Condo Available! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and
Last updated July 12
5 Admiral Drive #209
5 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,950
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Admiral Drive #209 Available 07/15/20 Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!! Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.
Last updated July 12
6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
903 sqft
Lovely and FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath with a view at Bridgewater in Emeryville! - 6400 Christie Ave #3303 Emeryville, CA 94608 Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for viewing information.
Last updated July 12
4 Captain Drive #309
4 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,100
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sweet Water view studio condo on the 3rd Floor! - Text Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Come home to resort like Watergate with 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more.
Last updated July 12
8 Commodore Drive, #258
8 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020. Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate.
Last updated July 12
6363 Christie Avenue #1107
6363 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1144 sqft
Luxurious Unique, Spacious And Remodeled With Panoramic Views Of The Bay - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! High-rise ?living with a million-dollar view! This condo apartment has been remodeled layout to offer you 2 bedroom?s and 2
Last updated May 14
6047 Christie Avenue
6047 Christie Ave, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1647 sqft
6047 Christie Avenue - 6047 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608 Available 05/16/20 Beautiful Condo, Updated Kitchen, Plenty of natural light - The first floor (approx. 660sq. ft.
Last updated April 4
4 Commodore Drive #340
4 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
617 sqft
UPDATED! One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.
Last updated July 12
2 Admiral Drive #375
2 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,895
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Affordable Studio at Watergate - Text or Call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421.
Last updated July 12
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 12
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Last updated July 12
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Last updated July 12
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,484
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
983 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Last updated July 12
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated July 12
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Last updated July 12
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
Last updated July 12
36 Loop 22
36 Loop 22, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
950 sqft
36 Loop 22 Available 08/08/20 Stylish 2/2 townhouse on highly sought-after Doyle Street in Emeryville! - Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for showing information. The condo is occupied until the end of July.
Last updated July 12
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Video Walkthrough: https://www.dropbox.
Last updated July 12
1121 40th St Apt 4405
1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville 1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red
Last updated July 12
1019 Channing Way Unit A
1019 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
HURRY!! Avail of this $1000 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before July 15, 2020 PLUS!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
