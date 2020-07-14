Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking alarm system bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments game room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville. Sitting strategically on 48,902 square feet of centralized real estate, 3900 Adeline is just minutes away from San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Oakland/San Leandro or Alameda.



Opening in January 2016 in three unique phases, 3900 Adeline consists of 101 units spread across four buildings. Our pet friendly community boasts a plethora of unique floor plans, fifty foot valued ceilings, spiral staircases, private patios, in-unit washer dryer combo, electric car charging stations and much more. True to the quality and standard of a Madison Park Community, 3900 Adeline seeks to incessantly provide all residents with the ultimate living experience.