Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
3900 Adeline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

3900 Adeline

3900 Adeline St · (309) 777-0913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA 94608
Longfellow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$2,085

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,135

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 332 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$2,979

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,979

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$3,014

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3900 Adeline.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
alarm system
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
game room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville. Sitting strategically on 48,902 square feet of centralized real estate, 3900 Adeline is just minutes away from San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Oakland/San Leandro or Alameda.\n \nOpening in January 2016 in three unique phases, 3900 Adeline consists of 101 units spread across four buildings. Our pet friendly community boasts a plethora of unique floor plans, fifty foot valued ceilings, spiral staircases, private patios, in-unit washer dryer combo, electric car charging stations and much more. True to the quality and standard of a Madison Park Community, 3900 Adeline seeks to incessantly provide all residents with the ultimate living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $700 (studio), $800 (One Bedroom), $900 (Two Bedroom), $1,000 -- up to additional one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds; 50 lbs weight limit
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Adeline have any available units?
3900 Adeline has 9 units available starting at $2,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 3900 Adeline have?
Some of 3900 Adeline's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Adeline currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Adeline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Adeline pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Adeline is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Adeline offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Adeline offers parking.
Does 3900 Adeline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Adeline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Adeline have a pool?
No, 3900 Adeline does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Adeline have accessible units?
Yes, 3900 Adeline has accessible units.
Does 3900 Adeline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Adeline has units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Adeline have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Adeline does not have units with air conditioning.
