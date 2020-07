Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room new construction package receiving dog park hot tub internet access

Parc on Powell Apartments is a brand new community located in Emeryville, a hub between San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland. Great restaurants, shopping and theaters are within walking distance at nearby Bay Street Emeryville and the Public Market. We are steps from the Emeryville free shuttle system allowing for easy access to BART McArthur station. You'll love the stunning views of the San Francisco Bay and East Bay hills. Relax at the heated pool and sundeck or hang out with friends at the fireside alcove or resident lounge. Work out at the fitness center or spend time outdoors on our large lawn with picnic areas and BBQ grills.