All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1078 W Chase Ave.
1078 W Chase Ave
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM
1078 W Chase Ave
1078 West Chase Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1078 West Chase Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Upstairs apartment available in El Cajon at the base of Mt.Helix. Private off street parking. Some utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1078 W Chase Ave have any available units?
1078 W Chase Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1078 W Chase Ave have?
Some of 1078 W Chase Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1078 W Chase Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1078 W Chase Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 W Chase Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1078 W Chase Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 1078 W Chase Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1078 W Chase Ave offers parking.
Does 1078 W Chase Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 W Chase Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 W Chase Ave have a pool?
No, 1078 W Chase Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1078 W Chase Ave have accessible units?
No, 1078 W Chase Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 W Chase Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 W Chase Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 W Chase Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1078 W Chase Ave has units with air conditioning.
