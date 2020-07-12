138 Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA with parking
Surrounded by mountains, this valley city in San Diego County is home to over 100,000 residents. Located 12 miles from San Diego, El Cajon, or “the box”, “the drawer” or “the bin” as it translates to (due to its shape), is regarded for its great climate and relaxed way of life. It is the perfect spot to settle in and get tucked away, if you will.
Full of exciting things to do (the Boardwalk, Lake Murray) and a great setting to do them in, El Cajon is a middle class city based on community values and active lifestyles. Though it may not be as frequented by tourists as its big sister city, San Diego, El Cajon’s laid back attitude is its biggest selling point. The great local eateries and small sports bars are also part of the appeal of this friendly California town. Residents live here for peace of mind and prime location. Thinking of relocating? Think inside “the box.” See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Cajon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.