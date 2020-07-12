138 Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1467 Marline Avenue
1467 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1250 sqft
1467 Marline Avenue Available 07/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Yard! - Located near Freeway 8.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1761 Pepper Drive
1761 Pepper Drive, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Upgraded One bedroom Condo with Garage For Rent - One bedroom one bath all upgraded kitchen granite countertops stainless steel appliances washer and dryer. Fireplace. End upper unit with a balcony. Central A/C Heat.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
1025 S Sunshine Ave
1025 Sunshine Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom, swimming pool - Property Id: 307038 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 W MAIN STREET
1280 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATH CONDO AT THE BASE OF FLETCHER HILLS! - THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS MOVE-IN READY! EVERYTHING IS NEW FROM THE KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND FLOORING.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
505 E. Madison Avenue #75
505 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
925 sqft
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking . Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
550 Graves
550 Graves Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
874 sqft
Gorgeous unit in gated community close to shopping and freeways available NOW! Beat the heat in this upgraded unit featuring air conditioning, GRANITE countertops, kitchen bar, stainless steel appliances, TWO Full bathrooms, balcony, top floor, walk

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1116 White Oak Court
1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2607 sqft
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
1421 Whitsett Drive
1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1764 sqft
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower. Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of El Cajon
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.
City Guide for El Cajon, CA

Surrounded by mountains, this valley city in San Diego County is home to over 100,000 residents. Located 12 miles from San Diego, El Cajon, or “the box”, “the drawer” or “the bin” as it translates to (due to its shape), is regarded for its great climate and relaxed way of life. It is the perfect spot to settle in and get tucked away, if you will.

Full of exciting things to do (the Boardwalk, Lake Murray) and a great setting to do them in, El Cajon is a middle class city based on community values and active lifestyles. Though it may not be as frequented by tourists as its big sister city, San Diego, El Cajon’s laid back attitude is its biggest selling point. The great local eateries and small sports bars are also part of the appeal of this friendly California town. Residents live here for peace of mind and prime location. Thinking of relocating? Think inside “the box.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in El Cajon, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Cajon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

