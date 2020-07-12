138 Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA with parking

City Guide for El Cajon, CA

Surrounded by mountains, this valley city in San Diego County is home to over 100,000 residents. Located 12 miles from San Diego, El Cajon, or “the box”, “the drawer” or “the bin” as it translates to (due to its shape), is regarded for its great climate and relaxed way of life. It is the perfect spot to settle in and get tucked away, if you will.