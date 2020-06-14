90 Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA with gym
Surrounded by mountains, this valley city in San Diego County is home to over 100,000 residents. Located 12 miles from San Diego, El Cajon, or “the box”, “the drawer” or “the bin” as it translates to (due to its shape), is regarded for its great climate and relaxed way of life. It is the perfect spot to settle in and get tucked away, if you will.
Full of exciting things to do (the Boardwalk, Lake Murray) and a great setting to do them in, El Cajon is a middle class city based on community values and active lifestyles. Though it may not be as frequented by tourists as its big sister city, San Diego, El Cajon’s laid back attitude is its biggest selling point. The great local eateries and small sports bars are also part of the appeal of this friendly California town. Residents live here for peace of mind and prime location. Thinking of relocating? Think inside “the box.” See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Cajon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.