Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool carport courtyard hot tub internet access

Talavera apartment homes offer a wide variety well designed floor plans including townhomes which are split level. All of our floor plans provide washers and dryers, ample storage space, ceiling fans, spacious living quarters, air conditioning and many offer walk in closets. Talavera Apartments is a serene community nestled away on a quiet street yet it is just blocks away from all of the conveniences offered in downtown El Cajon. It is just minutes to shopping centers, freeways, schools and public transportation. The community offers a sparkling swimming pool surrounded by a park-like setting, off street parking, carports and even garages.