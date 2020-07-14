All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:00 AM

Talavera Apartments

575 Graves Ave · (619) 825-2372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,680

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Talavera Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
carport
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Talavera apartment homes offer a wide variety well designed floor plans including townhomes which are split level. All of our floor plans provide washers and dryers, ample storage space, ceiling fans, spacious living quarters, air conditioning and many offer walk in closets. Talavera Apartments is a serene community nestled away on a quiet street yet it is just blocks away from all of the conveniences offered in downtown El Cajon. It is just minutes to shopping centers, freeways, schools and public transportation. The community offers a sparkling swimming pool surrounded by a park-like setting, off street parking, carports and even garages.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $50/month; Detached Garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Talavera Apartments have any available units?
Talavera Apartments has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Talavera Apartments have?
Some of Talavera Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Talavera Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Talavera Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Talavera Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Talavera Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does Talavera Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Talavera Apartments offers parking.
Does Talavera Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Talavera Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Talavera Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Talavera Apartments has a pool.
Does Talavera Apartments have accessible units?
No, Talavera Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Talavera Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Talavera Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Talavera Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Talavera Apartments has units with air conditioning.

