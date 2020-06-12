/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
204 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
A beautiful community that's tucked away from the busy city. Updated interiors offer granite countertops, updated appliances and spacious layouts. On-site parking provided. Laundry facilities available. Grill area provided.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.
1 Unit Available
1280 W MAIN STREET
1280 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATH CONDO AT THE BASE OF FLETCHER HILLS! - THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS MOVE-IN READY! EVERYTHING IS NEW FROM THE KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND FLOORING.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
363 Van Houten Ave. #C
363 Van Houten Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
974 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Apartment on 2nd Floor in El Cajon - Single story apartment; 2nd floor unit located in El Cajon This unit has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
505 E. Madison Avenue #75
505 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
925 sqft
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking . Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
550 Graves
550 Graves Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
874 sqft
Gorgeous unit in gated community close to shopping and freeways available NOW! Beat the heat in this upgraded unit featuring air conditioning, GRANITE countertops, kitchen bar, stainless steel appliances, TWO Full bathrooms, balcony, top floor, walk
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
272 Orlando Street
272 Orlando Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1.25 bathroom 2nd floor apartment with vaulted ceiling and balcony. Wall A/C unit. Laundry on-site. Call or email for showing or more information.
Results within 1 mile of El Cajon
3 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
La Mesa
27 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Lake Murray
15 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
8741 Lake Murray Blvd
8741 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 262223 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262223 Property Id 262223 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790619)
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1114 sqft
This condo located in the Lake Murray Terrace community features two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open living area with a sliding glass door that leads out a fenced patio area.
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.
Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
