3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1240 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2344 Valley Mill Road
2344 Valley Mill Road, El Cajon, CA
AMAZING 4 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM No Pets Allowed (RLNE5736320)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1396 Hacienda Dr
1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2497 Littleton Rd
2497 Littleton Road, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1140 sqft
Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the Fletcher Hills area of El Cajon with a large backyard. The house has an updated kitchen and central forced air and heat. Close to restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1116 White Oak Court
1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
1421 Whitsett Drive
1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower. Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
9499 El Granito Ave. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5921 Joel Lane
5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1234 sqft
5921 Joel Lane Available 06/15/20 NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8436 Fanita Dr.
8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1600 sqft
8436 Fanita Dr. Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
7240 Barker Way
7240 Barker Way, San Diego, CA
Cowles Mountain Hillside Home - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is in the peaceful San Carlos area and is literally cut into Cowles Mountain. Home has breathtaking views of La Mesa all the way to Mount Helix.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
6452 East Lake Drive
6452 East Lake Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** This upgraded home in the desirable Lake Murray area of San Diego is waiting for you! The home was recently updated to include new tile flooring, new bathrooms, new window coverings, recessed lighting
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12016 Winter Gardens Dr
12016 Winter Gardens Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
792 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house for rent. All appliances plus AC unit. Pets friendly. Available from 5.20.2020. VIDEO TOUR1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VViXWm_1sfI VIDEO TOUR2: https://www.youtube.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
8413 Lake Gaby Avenue
8413 Lake Gaby Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1309 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom House in San Carlos with Solar Panels!!! - This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home has over 1,300 esf of living space including living room with a fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with a breakfast nook.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Allied Gardens
16 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1219 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
